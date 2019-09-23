Bengal: Two found hanging, one die of ‘stress’, families blame NRC panic

Three more deaths have been reported in West Bengal due to alleged panic over National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Two persons allegedly committed suicide out of fear that their names might not figure in the NRC, if it is implemented in the state, one fell sick after “stressing” over the issue for a week, as claimed by the families.

One Kalachand Middya (42), who was missing since Saturday morning, and was found hanging from a bamboo tree, 1 km away from his house at Falta in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday. His family members claimed Middya took his life in panic that his name might not figure in NRC if it is implemented here.

Officers from Falta police station recovered the body, which was identified by his wife Salma Bibi. “He was obsessed with the possibility of NRC getting implemented here. He started panicking after he could not find important documents. He has committed suicide in fear that he will be thrown out from here,” Salma told reporters.

Kamal Hossain Mondal (35), a brick kiln worker, was also found hanging from a mango tree near his house at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas on Sunday. His family members claimed Mondal was spending a lot of time doing rounds of government offices and ration shops to correct the spelling of his name in voter ID, Aadhaar and ration cards.

“He was also worried after he failed to recover his property deeds,” said his brother Jamil. In North 24 Parganas, another death was reported due to alleged panic over NRC in Shasan.

Local residents said 55-year-old Ayep Ali had been doing rounds of panchayat and BDO (Block Development Officer’s) office after he failed to recover his property deeds. On Saturday, he fell sick and was taken to Barasat Hospital. “He fell sick after stressing over NRC for seven days,” said Hasan Ali, his cousin.

On Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that two persons had died due to the alleged panic over NRC. While one person allegedly committed suicide in Jalpaiguri district, another died after falling ill standing in a queue for several hours at the BDO office for making corrections in his ration card in South Dinajpur district.