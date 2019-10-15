Police say Murshidabad family killed over insurance policy, arrest 20-year-old ex-neighbour

Eight days after the brutal murder of three members of a family in Murshidabad, police Tuesday arrested their former neighbour and claimed to have cracked the case which triggered a major political row between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. According to police, Utpal Behara (20) killed Bandhuprakash Pal, his wife Beauty Pal and their five-year-old son Angan in a fit of rage after Pal failed to return premium of an insurance policy.

Behara told police that he was duped by Pal via the insurance policy. Primary school teacher Pal (40), his wife and their son were found murdered at their home in Lebu Bagan area of Jiaganj on October 8.

Adding that Utpal had confessed to the crime, Mukesh Kumar, police superintendent of Murshidabad said, “Utpal got into an 11-year term policy through Bandhu Prakash where the yearly premium was Rs 24,167. According to the accused, while he got the receipt for the first year, Pal did not give him the receipt for the second year even after he paid the premium. When he asked Pal to return his money, Bandhu Prakash abused him and he felt insulted. That is why he decided to kill him. Pal’s wife and son were killed because they knew Utpal and could have identified him.” The police will produce him in court today and will seek 14-day custody.

According to police, Utpal also visited his sister’s home in Jiaganj – where the murder took place – to have an idea of the area where the victim lived. Utpal, who used to work as a mason in East Midnapore district had come home for Durga Puja and had also brought the murder weapon with him.

“On Dashami, around 10.30 pm, Utpal called up Bandhu Prakash and stated that he wanted to visit his home. Bandhu Prakash gave him directions. Utpal was welcomed inside since everyone in the family knew him. He immediately attacked Bandhu Prakash and killed him on the spot. He then went into the next room and attacked Prakash’s pregnant wife and son,” said Mukesh Kumar.

“We found his phone’s tower location at Jiaganj during the time of the murder. But he lied to us that he was in Sagardhi. During further interrogation he broke down and confessed,” added Kumar. He also added that Utpal was wearing two sets of clothes and dumped the first set and the murder weapon near Pal’s house.

Utpal’s father claimed his son is innocent. “I do not believe that my son could do such a thing. I told him not to go for such monetary deals. But he did not listen to me,” said Madhab Behera, Utpal’s father.

According to police, apart from working as a teacher, Pal had also been involved in chain marketing companies, insurance companies and other businesses for a long time. The police will also take legal action against Pal’s partner Souvik Banik. According to police sources, Banik has a history of duping people after taking money from them in the name of business investments.

The murder had snowballed into a political row with the BJP targeting the ruling TMC government in West Bengal claiming Pal was an RSS functionary. The family has, however, denied the claim. While Pal’s and his son’s body were found in one room, the wife’s body was found in another. Police sources said that Bandhuprakash and his wife were hacked to death by a sharp weapon, while their son was strangulated and his head hit with a heavy object to ensure that he died. The post-mortem reports are awaited.