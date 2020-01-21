Bengal to take up resolution against CAA in House: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

WEST BENGAL Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government will pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the coming days and also appealed to her counterparts in the Northeast and other non-BJP ruled states to carefully study the National Population Register (NPR) form, before arriving at a decision on updating it.

Calling the NPR exercise a “dangerous game”, Banerjee said the form, which seeks birth details and residential proof of parents, is nothing but a precursor to implementation of NRC.

“We passed a resolution against the NRC and CAB (citizenship Bill, subsequently passed by Parliament and made into an Act) 3-4 months ago. As for CAA, we will pass a resolution in three or four days. We will pass a resolution to withdraw this (CAA). I will also request other states to pass a similar resolution,” Banerjee said.

The statement comes after Opposition Left Front and Congress in West Bengal criticised the Trinamool Congress government for not adopting a resolution against CAA.

Left-led Kerala and Congress-led Punjab have already passed a resolution against CAA.

Significantly, the government stopped the Congress and Left parties from introducing a resolution against CAA in the Assembly a few days ago, contending that the government had passed a resolution against NRC three months ago.

Banerjee, who was on way to Siliguri, told the media at Kolkata airport: “I appeal to all chief ministers and governments, including those in BJP-ruled states in the Northeast — Tripura, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh — and opposition party-ruled states to read the law properly and consider the clauses in the NPR form before arriving at a decision. I request them not to participate in this matter because the condition is very bad…”

Banerjee said she has learnt from the media that sections in the NPR form, which seek birth details of parents, are not mandatory. She said: “If the fields are not mandatory, why are they a part of the form? Efforts should be made to remove those questions. If they continue to exist on paper (form), those that do not enter birth details of parents might be automatically excluded. There is an apprehension…”

