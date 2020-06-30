Bengal to form Covid Warrior Club with recovered patients

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the state government will form a ‘Covid Warrior Club’, comprising people who have recovered from the coronavirus, to perform voluntary service at hospitals and help contain the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said, “We are starting a Covid Warrior Club. It will have recovered patients. We are starting with Behrampur, where we have found 60 individuals who have been cured of Covid. They will do voluntary service and make people aware of the fact that Covid can be cured. They will be given a stipend and the government will arrange for their food and accommodation.”

Soon there will be such clubs across the state, she said. The members will voluntarily make people aware of the treatment and may also help doctors and nurses, for which they will get a stipend.

“This Covid Warrior Club may seem unnatural now, but soon it will be an example for the country,” Banerjee said.

The CM also declared July 1 a state holiday to acknowledge medical frontline workers who are fighting the pandemic. “As it is National Doctor’s Day, we request the Centre and other states to declare it a national holiday.”

India celebrates National Doctors’ Day as a tribute to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a Bharat Ratna awardee and former CM of West Bengal.

Banerjee also said, “The government is starting telemedicine for all other diseases throughout the state from July 1. Telemedicine was available for Covid-19 earlier. Each district will have its own telephone number…”

