Bengal: Three killed in attack on TMC MLA’s car

Three persons, including the driver and associate of Trinamool Congress MLA Biswanath Das of Jaynagar, were killed in an open firing that took place Thursday evening at the Baruipur Police District, South 24 Paraganas, West Bengal. However, the MLA was saved because he was not in the vehicle when it was attacked.

According to sources, the MLA had attended several programmes in the same vehicle from morning to evening. It was minutes before the attack that he got down at the party office and his driver with two others went to a nearby petrol pump. Close to the petrol pump at Jamtala in Kultuli some miscreants blocked MLA’s vehicle from moving and started hurling bombs. They kept firing at the SUV for about five minutes and then fled away from the spot. Senior police officials reached the spot and bodies were taken to nearby hospital for post mortem.

“Three persons died on spot including my driver Safiuddin Khan, Babu Molla. It was clearly a planned attack and I was the target. I had a narrow escape because I suddenly changed my mind and got down at the party office. I have already spoken to my party leaders and police. This is too early to say who is behind the attack”, Biswajit Das, MLA told express.

Police officials are yet to confirm how many died in the attack. A heavy police force have been deployed in the area. “The incident took place at around 7.30pm. We are on spot and investigating”, said an official. CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty lashed out at the TMC over the incident.

“Jaynagar people are staying in fear. The ‘shootout’ culture is new in Bengal and such incidents are taking place daily at some or the other districts. In open area such an incident take place it is shocking. There is no safety and security of life under this government. Their own supporters are not safe. Only Chief Minister and few of her close confidant are safe. This incident is a clear cut fallout of TMC’s factional feud”.

Denying the allegations, Subhasish Chakraborty District President of TMC said, “CPM says a lot of things. It is an unfortunate incident but under their regime, the situation was much worse. Let the police investigate and law will take its own course.