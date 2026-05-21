Bengal government makes ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in madrassas

The latest order stated the directive would apply to the government's model madrassas, government-aided madrassas

The West Bengal government has made the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ at assembly prayers compulsory in all madrassas with immediate effect, according to an official order.

The order by the Directorate of Madrasah Education came nearly a week after the state’s BJP government made singing the national song mandatory in all schools.

The latest order stated the directive would apply to the government’s model madrassas, government-aided madrassas, approved Shishu Shiksha Kendra and Madhyamik Shiksha Kendras, as well as recognised unaided madrassas functioning under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department.

“Singing of Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, prior to the commencement of classes, is hereby made mandatory,” the notification stated.