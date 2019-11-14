Bengal shelter home inmate abducted, gangraped

A 38-year-old inmate of a home for mentally challenged women in eastern Kolkata was allegedly abducted from a road and gangraped late on Monday night after she reportedly escaped the shelter home by breaking the lock on the gates.

Advertising

According to the police, a group of men abducted the woman from a road near the shelter home in a car and two of them raped her.

Her family members have lodged a police complaint. Police are yet to make any arrest.

“The victim alleged that the accused took her to a vacant plot and repeatedly raped her. She was brought inside the car, beaten up and pushed out in North 24 Parganas, three km from the abduction site, at dawn. Some local people spotted her in the morning and bought her a train ticket. She went to a relative’s house in Kolkata,” the police said.

Advertising

“We have begun the probe. A detective department team has been deployed to investigate the matter,” Joint CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

The woman’s family members raised questions about security at the shelter home, asking how she was able to break a lock and step out at night without getting noticed. “She went outside the home and was wandering there. How come the caretaker did not notice that one inmate was out on the road at night,” asked a family member.

The caretaker of the home told reporters that she had raised an alarm after discovering that the woman was missing.