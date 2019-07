Clashes erupted between TMC and BJP workers at a village in West Bengal’s East Medinipur district on Monday over ‘cut money’, leaving seven people injured and two police vehicles damaged. Police have detained 20 people after the incident.

The incident took place during a march taken out by BJP workers against ‘cut money’ at Patashpur village. According to police sources, the BJP workers clashed with police as well as Trinamool supporters after they were stopped from carrying out the march.