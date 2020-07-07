scorecardresearch
Bengal serial killer sentenced to death for rape, murder

Known as the “chain man”, Kamruzzaman Sarkar has been booked for the murders of at least nine women, and raping two of his victims.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: July 7, 2020 3:17:30 am
According to a senior district police officer, the additional district and sessions court judge sentenced Sarkar to death for raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl in May 2019. (File)

A court in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district on Monday sentenced to death a 38-year-old suspected serial killer in a rape and murder case.

Known as the “chain man”, Kamruzzaman Sarkar has been booked for the murders of at least nine women, and raping two of his victims. According to a senior district police officer, the additional district and sessions court judge sentenced Sarkar to death for raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl in May 2019.

“Sarkar was arrested on June 2 last year. He has been charged in 15 cases in two districts of East Burdwan and Hooghly. Among them, two were rape-and-murder, seven murder, and six attempt-to-murder cases. The victims were between 16 and 75 years old,” said the police officer.

All the crimes took place between 2013 and 2019, police said.

