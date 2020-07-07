Bengal serial killer sentenced to death for rape, murder

According to a senior district police officer, the additional district and sessions court judge sentenced Sarkar to death for raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl in May 2019. (File) According to a senior district police officer, the additional district and sessions court judge sentenced Sarkar to death for raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl in May 2019. (File)

A court in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district on Monday sentenced to death a 38-year-old suspected serial killer in a rape and murder case.

Known as the “chain man”, Kamruzzaman Sarkar has been booked for the murders of at least nine women, and raping two of his victims. According to a senior district police officer, the additional district and sessions court judge sentenced Sarkar to death for raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl in May 2019.

“Sarkar was arrested on June 2 last year. He has been charged in 15 cases in two districts of East Burdwan and Hooghly. Among them, two were rape-and-murder, seven murder, and six attempt-to-murder cases. The victims were between 16 and 75 years old,” said the police officer.

All the crimes took place between 2013 and 2019, police said.

