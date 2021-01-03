Bengal reports less than 1,000 new Covid cases in a day for the first time in months

According to the state health department, 77,199 persons are still in home quarantine and 96 persons are in safe homes. (Representational)

AFTER several months, West Bengal on Saturday reported a daily Covid caseload of less than 1,000. In the past 24 hours, only 863 persons tested positive for Covid-19 and 28 persons died in the state. As many as 1,443 persons were cured of the infection. The number of active cases further decreased and became 11,008.

The total death toll in the state rose to 9,766 on Saturday. The cumulative number of discharged persons became 5,33,305. The recovery rate also has increased to 96.25 per cent.

On Saturday, the total number of cases in West Bengal increased to 5,54,079. On Friday the total caseload was 5,53,216. As many as 28,275 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative number to 71,77,814. On Friday, it was 71,49,539.

Kolkata and its four adjacent districts continued to take a major share in the fresh caseload. On Saturday, North 24 Parganas took the front seat in terms of caseload. As many as 220 persons tested positive in North 24 Parganas, 211 tested positive in Kolkata, 51 tested positive in Hooghly, 48 tested positive in South 24 Parganas and 42 in Howrah.

Apart from these districts in south Bengal, 47 tested positive in Paschim Burdwan, 33 tested positive each in Paschim Midnapore and 30 in Nadia.

In the past 24 hours, Darjeeling recorded 21, Jalpaiguri recorded 20 and Maldah recorded 10 cases.

According to the state health department, 77,199 persons are still in home quarantine and 96 persons are in safe homes.