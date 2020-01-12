Bengal rape-murder: Week after 3 arrests, chargesheet

The accused were arrested from Tripura and Mizoram. (Representational Image) The accused were arrested from Tripura and Mizoram. (Representational Image)

A week after the arrest of three men for the alleged rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl, North Dinajpur police filed a chargesheet in the case on Saturday.

“We have completed the investigation and submitted the chargesheet in a record one week. The aim is to deter criminals and ensure quick justice,” said North Dinajpur SP Sumit Kumar.

The accused were arrested from Tripura and Mizoram.

The victim’s father had first filed a missing person’s complaint on January 3 after the girl went missing on December 30. On January 5, her body, which was packed in a gunny bag, was recovered from the Kakra river. The postmortem report confirmed that she was raped, police said.

Police said that the teenager was lured by one of the three men on the pretext of marriage. The three accused allegedly gangraped her before the murder, police said. The accused allegedly stuffed the body in a gunny bag and threw it in the river, according to police.

Meanwhile, a three-member BJP delegation on Saturday visited the hometown of the family of another gangrape victim who was burnt to death in South Dinajpur. However, the delegation could not meet the family, and alleged that the TMC was behind their disappearance.

“We reached here today (Saturday) morning. As soon as the police came to know about our arrival, they picked up the family and took them to another place. They have made the family switch off their phone. This incident was as brutal as the one in Hyderabad where the victim got justice, but in Bengal it’s Hitler raj. We will raise the issue in Parliament, highlighting the growing number of rape cases in Bengal,” said Locket Chatterjee, state president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha, who was part of the delegation.

A suo motu missing diary was lodged by the police at the insistence of the BJP leader.

The West Bengal announced a compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh to the family of the victim.

