Bengal post-poll violence probe: CBI arrests11 in two cases

The CBI on Sunday arrested seven people in connection with a case of alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. The arrests came a day after the central agency held four people in a separate case, said officials.

The latest arrests were made in connection with the investigation into the murder of a BJP worker in Cooch Behar district on May 3, a day after the election results were declared.

The four people arrested on Saturday were taken into custody for the alleged murder of TMC supporter Sahinur Ahmad in Cooch Behar’s Tufanganj area. Ahmad and his friend were allegedly assaulted by BJP supporters following the declaration of the election results, and later succumbed to his wounds.

Since the Calcutta High Court last month ordered the CBI to investigate cases of heinous crimes reported during the alleged post-poll violence, the agency has registered 34 FIRs and four chargesheets.