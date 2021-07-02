Bengal Assembly witnesses chaos as protesting BJP MLAs force Guv Dhankhar to cut short inaugural speech

The first session of the newly constituted West Bengal Assembly began on a stormy note Friday as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to cut short his speech amid ruckus by opposition BJP over post-poll violence in the state.

During the Governor’s address, the Assembly saw protests by BJP MLAs over the violence that erupted in the state after the poll results were declared in early May.

Dhankhar, who arrived in the afternoon to deliver the inaugural address, could speak only for 3-4 minutes as BJP MLAs carrying posters and pictures of alleged victims of the violence came to well to stage protest.

As he was unable to speak, Dhankhar tabled his speech in the House and left, news agency PTI reported quoting its sources. The Governor was seen escorted by Speaker Biman Banerjee and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he left the Assembly premises.

The business of the House will continue till July 8 and the state budget for 2021-22 would be placed on July 7.

Later, speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the BJP legislators were forced to stage the protest as there was no mention of post-poll violence in the speech copy circulated among the MLAs.

The issue of post-poll violence has become a major bone of contention between the ruling Trinamool Congress government and the opposition BJP with the saffron party accusing the former of inciting violence and attacking BJP workers after the polls. The TMC, however, has called the allegations “baseless” and a “gimmick” by the BJP.

Earlier this week, following an exchange of barbs between the Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat, Dhankhar told reporters that he had raised a few questions over the speech with Banerjee, to which she had said that the state cabinet passed the draft.

According to sources, the Raj Bhavan wanted inclusion of the incidents of post-poll violence in the state to which the TMC government had an objection.

Last year too, he was opposed to parts of the contents of the speech, but had read it out.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court, earlier in the day, ordered West Bengal police to register cases of all victims of post-poll violence. In addition, the court asked the state government to ensure that medical treatment and ration are provided to all victims even if they do not have ration cards.

The High Court has directed the state chief secretary to preserve all documents related to post-poll violence. A second autopsy of BJP leader Abhijit Sarkar, who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence, has also been ordered by the court.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre, the West Bengal government, and the Election Commission of India on a plea seeking SIT investigation into the causes of post-poll violence in West Bengal, Bar and Bench reported.

(With PTI inputs)