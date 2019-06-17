Bengal post-poll violence: Govt must establish rule of law, says Mohan Bhagwat

Referring to the post-poll violence in West Bengal, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said it is the duty of the government to establish the rule of law and stop such “uncivilised conduct”.

Advertising

“Jeet wale apne jeet ki guman me aur harne wale apni har ki bhadas nikalne ke liye amaryadit vyavhar kare to deshka nuksan hai. Aaj kya chal raha hai Bengal me? Chunav ke bad aisa hota hai? Kisi aur prant me ho raha hai kya? Nahi hona chahiye. Lekin kuchch goonda pravruti ke logon ke karan aisa hota hai to shasan prashasan ke logon ko uska bandobast karna chahiye. Rajya ke dand ka kartvya hai ke samaj ke hit me desh ki akta akhandta ko surakshit rakhnewala, kanun aur suvyavastha rakhnewala vyavhar sthapit kare. (If those who won, in their pride, and those who lose, in their sense of revenge, carry uncivilised conduct forward after election, then it affects the nation as a whole. What is happening in Bengal today? It should not have happened. Is it happening in any other state after the elections? But if anti-social elements are doing it, then the government must stop it. It is the duty of the government to establish the rule of law.)”

Addressing participants of all-India third-year annual training camp of swayamsevaks here, he said, “In the last five years, several such cases came to the fore. On one hand, there is talk of unity, and on the other hand, people are pitted against each other. Why is talk of encouraging those elements going on? It is not yet known as to which party they [anti-social elements] belong. Can the love for power and the possibility of not being able to grab it drive someone to such an extent?”

In his first speech after the polls, Bhagwat said, “After an electoral contest, all should work together to take the nation on the path to glory. Some people talk of unity but actually try to achieve their selfish goals by pitting different sections of society against each other… Those being killed (in Bengal) belong to a specific party and who knows if the killers belong to a particular party. Can the shock of loss (in polls) drive anyone to this extent?”