Bengal Post-poll violence: CBI arrests 2 in Nadia, files 10 more cases

The CBI on Saturday arrested two people in connection with a case related to alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. The agency also filed 10 more cases, taking the number of cases it has registered to 21.

The two people arrested were identified as Bijoy Ghosh and Ashima Ghosh. They have been held in connection with an alleged attack on BJP supporter Dharma Mandal in Nadia district’s Chapra area on May 14.

In a statement, the agency said it conducted searches at 15 locations in connection with the attack on Mandal. He suffered serious injuries while trying to save one of his relatives who was allegedly being beaten up by the eight accused named in a complaint, officials said.

In the complaint, Mandal’s brother Ayan said members of his family and residents of Hridaypur village were known BJP supporters. On May 14, the accused beat up their relative, Sanajit Mandal, and dragged him to a nearby locality, he alleged. The complainant, Dharma, and his nephew Saurav went to save Sanajit when the accused also allegedly assaulted them, according to FIR.

One of the accused, Ujjal Ghosh, allegedly hit Dharma on head with a sharp weapon, leaving him grievously injured, read the FIR registered on August 25. The CBI has invoked IPC Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 307 (attempt to murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), and 341 (wrongful restraint).

The CBI had taken over probe into these cases on an order of the High Court.

The first case on the list was earlier registered at Dinhata police station in Coochbehar district on allegations that the accused abducted the complainant’s nephew on May 3, and took him to Rajaghora river. The victim’s bloodied body was found on the river bank. The police took him to Dinhata hospital but he died during treatment, according to CBI.

The second case was registered at Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar after a man accused another of killing his brother, leaving the body in a bamboo field near their home. The third case was earlier registered at Jagaddal in North Parganas after the complainant alleged that the accused, along with others, vandalised his home. The complainant said his mother died of injuries at Kalyani JNM Hospital.

One case filed by CBI was earlier registered at Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman district. The accused, along with unidentified people, allegedly vandalised the complainant’s house while looking for him and his son. The complainant’s wife reportedly died after being struck with a sharp weapon.

The fifth case was earlier registered at Ilambazar police station in Birbhum. This too was about the alleged vandalism of the complainant’s home. The complainant’s elder son died on the spot while his other son and their friend were severely injured, FIR states.

The sixth case was earlier registered at Sitalkuchi on a complaint that unidentified men had arbitrarily beaten her husband and shot him. He was taken to Dinhata Hospital where he died during treatment. The seventh case was earlier registered at Mollarpur station in Birbhum on allegations that seven men had attacked the complainant’s father, who died during treatment.

The eighth case now filed by CBI was earlier registered at Liluah in Howrah district. The accused allegedly vandalised the complainant’s home, and not finding him, sexually harassed his wife. The family fled the area after the complainant was attacked a few days later. When the family tried to return, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh.

The ninth case was earlier registered in Liluah after the accused allegedly attacked the complainant’s home and molested her two daughters. The accused also allegedly vandalised their home.

The final case filed by CBI was earlier registered at Kankurtala station in Birbhum on allegations that the accused attacked the complainant, and his family with an iron rod, and bamboo sticks. During the attack, the complainant’s brother was killed.

With inputs from PTI