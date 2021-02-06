Bengal polls near, Mamata bets big on sops with vote-on-account

Months AHEAD of the crucial Assembly polls in the state, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a number of schemes and sops, including a hike in the annual aid of farmers.

Banerjee presented a vote-on-account for Rs 2.99 lakh crore in the Assembly.

The estimates for the first few months of the new fiscal, starting April, will be taken up for discussion over the next two days.

On the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Banerjee dedicated the vote-on-account to the freedom fighter.

The Trinamool chief said towards the end of her speech, “It is he, who while addressing our countrymen, said: ‘Give me blood, I will give you freedom.’ In most humble pursuance of this ever-memorable saying, I would like to address people of my state. Keep faith in me, I will give you unconditional and selfless service with utmost dedication.”

She added, “…it is Netaji in whose memory we shall set up a monument, we shall undertake a programme named ‘Taruner Swapno’ and reconstitute the State Planning Commission.”

During Friday’s speech, Banerjee also announced that she proposed to construct one Jai-Hind Bhavan in each district. “We have decided to build 20 lakh houses for the SC and ST communities and upgrade mud houses into pucca ones. We are allocating Rs 1,500 crore for the project. We have also decided to provide aid to government-recognised unaided madrasas, and Rs 50 crore has been allotted for the same.”

The chief minister also said that the budget for the Krishak Bandhu scheme has been increased to Rs 6,000 crore from Rs 5,000 crore, keeping in mind the interest of farmers.

“We will build 100 new schools in tea garden areas. Also, 100 new English-medium schools would also come up in areas dominated by SC and ST communities. For this, we plan to recruit at least 300 para teachers,” she said.