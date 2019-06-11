Bengal political violence: Governor meets PM, Shah; CM Mamata says BJP fuelling unrest

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs expressed “deep concern” over the political violence in West Bengal, Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and apprised them of the situation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, accused the BJP of trying to fuel unrest in Bengal as part of a conspiracy to bring down the state government.

Following his meeting with Shah, Tripathi told the media, “I have apprised the Prime Minister and the Home Minister about the situation in West Bengal. I can’t disclose details.”

The Governor said his meetings were “courtesy calls” scheduled beforehand and the recent incidents in West Bengal were not the sole reason behind them. “I have not given any written report. I have orally apprised them of the situation,” he said.

He refused to react to the Trinamool’s allegations that the Centre wanted to impose President’s rule in West Bengal. “They can say whatever they want. We are not responsible for what they say,” he said.

The Centre on Sunday issued an advisory to the state government, expressing “deep concern” over incidents of political violence. “The unabated violence over the past weeks appear to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people,” the advisory stated.Rejecting the charge, the West Bengal government maintained that the situation was “under control”.

Addressing a press meet on Monday, Chief Minister Banerjee said, “BJP is trying to spread lawlessness in Bengal and planning to provoke riots. They are spreading fake messages through social media. Two people have died and they are claiming five. Only two or three incidents (of violence) have taken place which was done by BJP.”

“Police have been told to stop hooliganism. Bengal is not Gujarat. In Uttar Pradesh, 25 people died after the polls. Bengal’s performance as a state is best in the country. Here, women can walk about freely at night. But canards are being spread about Bengal. Do not let them insult Bengal,” she said, adding that the BJP is trying to “sell off democracy”.

“BJP plans to bring down the (state) government and stop me from speaking against them. This will not happen. Assembly polls are a different ball game. Remember, an injured tiger is more dangerous,” she said.

Banerjee also announced the formation of a new cell in her the chief minister’s office. Named Monitoring of Programme Implementation and Public grievances Cell, it would scrutinise complaints lodged through the toll free number, text messages and emails.

The Trinamool on Monday wrote a strongly-worded letter to the Home Ministry, stating that the advisory to West Bengal government was issued without verifying ground realities.

The letter, undersigned by Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee, said, “Now, MHA and the BJP party is headed by the same person. So quite obviously, whatever the BJP is desiring the MHA is implementing with closed eyes, throwing all constitutional propriety to the wind,” the letter read.

The letter also said the advisory was an “evil ploy to grab power in states run by parties politically opposed to the BJP”.