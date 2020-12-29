Bengal orders IPS reshuffle weeks after Nadda convoy attack

A vehicle of BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy damaged after stone-pelting by alleged TMC activists at Sirakal near Diamond Harbour, in South 24 Pargana. (PTI Photo)

The state government on Monday promoted a police officer who was in the middle of its tussle with the Centre earlier this month, and transferred another.

Inspector General (South Bengal) Rajeev Mishra will take charge as Additional Director General of Police (South Bengal) while Diamond Harbour Superintendent of Police (SP) Bholanath Pandey will take over as Home Guard SP.

Mishra, a 1996-batch IPS officer, was IG of the western range for almost three years before being posted to South Bengal.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs held the two police officers and Deputy IG (Presidency Range) Praveen Tripathi responsible for lapses in the security provided to BJP national president JP Nadda, whose convoy was attacked on December 10 in Diamond Harbour, near Kolkata.