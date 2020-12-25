scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Bengal: On home turf, Suvendu says BJP will win over 200 seats

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | December 25, 2020 1:18:08 am
Suvendu Adhikari.

A DAY after the TMC held a public meeting on his home turf in East Midnapore, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari led a roadshow in the same area and declared that the saffron party would win more than 200 seats in next year’s Assembly polls.

On Thursday, Adhikari covered a five-km distance in his hometown Contai amid huge fanfare. Party leaders Saumitra Khan and Joy Prakash Majumdar and hundreds of party workers attended the roadshow.

“Those who are criticising me should look in the mirror first. They had joined the TMC from other parties. This time TMC will come second. We will win over 200 seats,” said Adhikari.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to address a rally at Nandigram- Adhikari’s Assembly seat till he resigned as MLA recently, in January.

During the road show, Adhikari’s followers raised a slogan, “Hare Krishna Hare Hare, BJP ghare ghare”- meaning that the “BJP has entered every home.”

