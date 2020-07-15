Bengal MLA found dead: Preliminary autopsy report says death due to hanging

Kailash Vijayvargiya led a BJP delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking a CBI probe into the death of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray. (Source: Twitter/PTI) Kailash Vijayvargiya led a BJP delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking a CBI probe into the death of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray. (Source: Twitter/PTI)

The preliminary post-mortem report of Debendra Nath Ray, MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district, has stated that he died “due to effects of hanging”.

The body of 65-year-old Ray was found hanging about a kilometre from his house in Bindal village Monday morning.

His wife Chadima has written to the police, naming two people who allegedly owed money to Ray and would threaten him when he asked them to return it. She has also stated that local TMC leaders had approached Ray, who was elected in the 2016 state polls on a CPM ticket but joined the BJP in 2019, and asked him to join the party.

She stated that she strongly believes that Ray was strangled to death and his body then hanged at the public spot.

The state government has asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe the case, but the BJP has demanded a CBI investigation.

The preliminary autopsy report states, “Death was due to effects of hanging as noted above-antemortem in nature. Further information if any will be provided after receipt of the chemical examiners report.”

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, “On reading the post mortem report and on examining attendant circumstances of witnesses and evidences, the West Bengal Police is prima facie of the opinion that this is a case of suspected suicide.”

