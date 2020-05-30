Bengal minister, wife test Covid positive, in home isolation

The state has also recorded seven more deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of cases to 230, with an additional 72 deaths due to co-morbidities. (Representational Photo) The state has also recorded seven more deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of cases to 230, with an additional 72 deaths due to co-morbidities. (Representational Photo)

West Bengal Fire Services minister Sujit Bose has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first member of the Mamata Banerjee cabinet to get infected with the virus. His wife too has tested positive, and as both have mild symptoms, they are in isolation in their house.

A domestic help at Bose’s residence was diagnosed with the disease, according to a PTI report, following which samples of Bose and his family members were sent for examination.

Bose’s test results came days after TMC legislator Tamonash Ghosh — a neighbour of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — tested positive for the virus, along with two family members and three aides.

Meanwhile, 277 people have tested Covid-19 positive in a 24-hour period in the state, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal to 4,813, of which 2,736 are active cases.

The state has also recorded seven more deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of cases to 230, with an additional 72 deaths due to co-morbidities.

