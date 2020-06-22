Bengal marks Yoga Day with asanas, workshop

Employees of a hospital take part in a yoga session, in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express Photo) Employees of a hospital take part in a yoga session, in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express Photo)

The sixth International Yoga Day was observed with a lot of enthusiasm in various places across West Bengal on Sunday, while maintaining the required caution during the pandemic. Authorities of educational institutes and several leaders urged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle to keep stress and anxiety at bay during the Covid-19 outbreak. This year, the theme selected for the international event is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar marked the day by practising yoga at Raj Bhavan along with his wife.

“Yoga at home, yoga with family. Participate in yoga practice. (Say) Hello to yoga, goodbye to stress. De-stress feel fresh. Spread happiness.

Yoga will scare Covid,” Dhankhar said in a tweet.

Medinipur MP and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh took part in a yoga session at Nicco Park with a handful of volunteers, while maintaining social distancing norms. His party colleagues, Sayantan Basu and Rahul Sinha, practised asanas at their homes.

Several state universities requested students to share their videos and photographs performing yoga at home. Calcutta University will post such videos later on their website.

At Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology of West Bengal, Vice Chancellor Saikat Maitra hosted a webinar where he encouraged everyone to practise yoga at home.

At IIT-Kharagpur, 50 campus residents celebrated International Yoga Day by conducting a workshop, which was streamed online for students.

