Bengal man: Pushed off train for not saying Jai Shri Ram

A 26-year-old madrasa teacher on Monday claimed that he was beaten up and pushed off a moving train by a group for not chanting “Jai Shri Ram” on Thursday afternoon while he was travelling from Canning in South 24 Parganas district to Hooghly.

Hafeez Mohd Sahrukh Haldar, who the police said escaped with minor injuries, said, “I was travelling to Hooghly when a group of people were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ inside the compartment.They asked me to chant the same. When I refused, they started to beat me, nobody came to my rescue. The incident took place while the train was between Dhakuria and Park Circus stations. They pushed me off the train at Park Circus station. Some locals helped me.”

A railway police official said, “He had minor injuries and was taken to Chittaranjan Hospital. Proper treatment was provided to him. It seems that he was assaulted during the journey due to boarding and deboarding issues. There were two to three people who sustained minor injuries. Investigation is on and no one has been arrested.”

According to Haldar, the incident took place in train number 34531 (Canning- Sealdah).

Haldar, a resident of Basanti in South 24 Parganas, said that he first went to Topsia police station to file a case, but was told that the Government Railway Police (GRP) was the right authority to approach. As per the Railway police, a case was filed against unknown people at Ballygunge railway station under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons). When The Indian Express contacted police officials in Kolkata, they said that they were verifying the incident.

Railway police officers said that they would take stern action against the miscreants once they are identified.