Bengal: Man found hanging; BJP says TMC behind it

Ahead of the West Bengal polls, a 45-year-old man was found hanging near his residence in Paschim Medinipur district on Friday, sparking a war of words between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

The police identified the deceased as Lal Mohan Soren. His body has been sent for a post-mortem, they said.

Claiming that Soren was a supporter of the party, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said: “Soren was killed and hung from a tree by TMC [Trinamool Congress] goons. The TMC is indulging in violence during election to create an atmosphere of terror.”

TMC leader Ajit Maity said: “The BJP is labeling false accusations against us. A case of suicide is being passed as murder. This is a cheap politics by the BJP.”