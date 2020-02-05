‘How’s he still in office’: Mamata hits out at Anurag Thakur’s ‘desh ke gaddaron’ remark

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “How can a minister remain in office after speaking in an unconstitutional manner.” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “How can a minister remain in office after speaking in an unconstitutional manner.”

Days after Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur repeatedly chanted “Desh ke gaddaron ko” at a rally in Delhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Wednesday questioned how a central minister continues to hold a constitutional post despite speaking unconstitutionally.

Rebuking his comments, Mamata said, “How can a minister remain in office after speaking in an unconstitutional manner.”

Thakur, on January 27, addressed a rally in Delhi’s Rithala where he repeatedly chanted “Desh ke gaddaron ko” and had people responding with “goli maaro saalon ko”, a term which was first heard last year at a rally conducted by BJP member Kapil Mishra.

It roughly translates to “What should be done with traitors of the country? Shoot them”. Following this, the Election Commission issued a showcause notice to him and later prohibited him to campaign for Delhi elections for 48 hours and 96 hours.

Berating Bhartiya Janata Party as a “feku” party, Mamata said BJP is only interested in giving out fake news.

In a veiled reference to the recent Shaheen Bagh and Jamia shooting incidents, where two men brandished a pistol and took shots at protesters, Mamata said, “I was born in Hindustan, not in a nation governed by BJP who attack people with guns and bullets.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd