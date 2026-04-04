Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Modi calls TMC ‘ruthless’, flags corruption, infiltration at Bengal rally

Addressing an election campaign rally, PM Modi said that massive crowd in Cooch Behar proves that TMC’s time is up in Bengal. (Photo: PTI/Screengrab)

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address at his first rally in West Bengal at Cooch Behar’s Raas Mela Ground on Sunday said the TMC is running a politics of fear or “bhoy” in West Bengal, adding people now have the BJP’s “bharosa” as an alternative. He also asserted that massive crowd in Cooch Behar proves that TMC’s time is up in Bengal. This is the fourth time PM Modi has addressed a public meeting at the Raas Mela Ground. Polling will be held in 152 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal in the first phase on April 23, while in the second phase, 142 constituencies will go to the polls on April 29.

ED summons TMC leader: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned TMC leader and Rashbehari candidate Debasish Kumar for questioning for the second time this week in connection with a land-grabbing case. Kumar appeared at the agency’s CGO Complex office around 11.30 am. ED sources said searches linked to businessman Amit Gangopadhyay had yielded documents and phone chats related to disputed KMC lands, with investigators probing Kumar’s alleged links, possible information sharing, and any money trail.

Story continues below this ad Assembly Elections schedule: The Election Commission of India has announced single-phase Assembly elections to be held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry (April 9) and Tamil Nadu (April 23), and two-phased polling in West Bengal on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 4, the Election Commission said. Here’s the full schedule Live Updates Apr 5, 2026 10:12 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Kharge alleges FCRA move targets NGOs, Christians in Kerala Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that proposed amendments to the FCRA are aimed at targeting NGOs, civil society groups and Christian institutions, calling it a “selective attack” by the Centre at a UDF public meeting in Idukki assembly constituency. He also hit out at the LDF government over debt, unemployment and governance issues, while expressing confidence that the Congress-led UDF will come to power in the April 9 Assembly polls. — PTI Apr 5, 2026 07:58 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi compares Congress to Zubeen Garg, attacks Himanta in Assam Rahul Gandhi invoked the legacy of Zubeen Garg to project Congress as a party of unity, while targeting Himanta Biswa Sarma over corruption, while speaking in an election rally in Assam. He alleged large-scale land deals benefiting corporates and said action would be taken against the chief minister if Congress comes to power, while promising welfare schemes and support for local communities. — PTI Apr 5, 2026 06:51 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Modi accuses TMC for weaking law and order, migration in Bengal rally PM Modi accused the TMC of damaging Bengal’s identity through appeasement politics and weakening law and order in the state. Addressing his rally in Cooch Behar, he said the state has shifted from being a hub of jobs to a centre of migration, while expressing confidence that elections will be conducted freely and fairly. — PTI Apr 5, 2026 06:12 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Modi calls TMC ‘ruthless’, flags corruption, infiltration at Bengal rally PM Modi intensified his attack on the TMC, calling its government “ruthless” and accusing it of corruption, cut money practices and weakening constitutional institutions. Speaking in Cooch Behar, he alleged that infiltration and demographic changes in border areas were being encouraged, while promising women’s empowerment and better governance if the BJP comes to power. — PTI Apr 5, 2026 06:03 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi attacks TMC over ‘Bhoy’, promises accountability after polls PM Modi accused the TMC of running a politics of fear or “bhoy” in West Bengal, saying people now have the BJP’s “bharosa” as an alternative. At a rally in Cooch Behar, he alleged lawlessness under TMC rule, cited the gherao of judicial officers in Malda, and assured that all alleged atrocities would be accounted for after the elections. — PTI Apr 5, 2026 05:14 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Mssive crowd in Cooch Behar a proof that TMC's time is up in West Bengal, says PM Modi at poll rally Addressing an election campaign rally, PM Modi said that massive crowd in Cooch Behar proves that TMC's time is up in Bengal. — PTI Apr 5, 2026 05:00 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Abhishek accuses centre of blocking West Bengal funds, targeting poor TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the Government of India of withholding over Rs 1 lakh crore in dues to West Bengal, alleging it was done to hurt poor people for supporting the TMC. He said the state government continued welfare schemes using its own resources and urged voters to respond to what he called an “anti-Bengal” approach in the upcoming polls. (With inputs from PTI) Apr 5, 2026 03:44 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Mamata urges voters to ‘take revenge’ over roll deletions in West Bengal Mamata Banerjee urged people to vote in response to alleged deletions from electoral rolls, calling it a way to “take revenge” during the upcoming Assembly polls. She accused the BJP and election authorities of targeting voters during the revision process and asked party workers to stay vigilant till counting on May 4. (With inputs from PTI) Apr 5, 2026 03:30 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: UDF to cross 100 seats; 'anti-incumbency' wave in Kerala, says Satheesan UDF leader V.D. Satheesan claimed a strong anti-incumbency wave in Kerala, saying the Congress-led UDF is set for a decisive win in the April 9 Assembly polls. He predicted the alliance would cross 100 seats, citing public anger against the ruling LDF and strong campaign momentum across key districts. (With inputs from PTI) Apr 5, 2026 03:26 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Himanta targets AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury over beef row Himanta Biswa Sarma said action will be taken against the parents of AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury over alleged beef consumption posts, intensifying the political debate ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls. Chowdhury is contesting her debut election from Guwahati Central seat, and has denied the allegations, calling them fake and politically motivated. (With inputs from PTI) Apr 5, 2026 03:17 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Assam sees strong pro-incumbency, says BJP’s Baijayant Panda BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda said Assam is witnessing strong pro-incumbency ahead of Assembly polls, crediting development, industrial growth and welfare schemes under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. He highlighted improvements in jobs, infrastructure and security, while claiming people are backing the BJP for another term. (With inputs from ANI) Apr 5, 2026 01:47 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Nemom set for triangular contest as BJP eyes entry into Kerala Nemom, considered the BJP’s gateway to the Kerala Assembly, is set to witness a three-cornered contest in the 2026 polls, with CPI(M)’s V Sivankutty seeking to retain the seat against BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar and UDF’s K S Sabarinadhan. The constituency has seen fluctuating results in recent elections, with the BJP putting up strong performances despite losing narrowly in 2021. With all three fronts intensifying their campaigns, Nemom is emerging as a key battleground to watch. (ANI) Apr 5, 2026 01:21 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: TMC’s Saayoni Ghosh alleges BJP using money to intimidate voters TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh on Saturday alleged that the BJP has resorted to intimidating voters with money, claiming the party has accepted it cannot defeat Mamata Banerjee. Speaking in Barpeta during the Assam Assembly elections campaign, she accused the BJP of attempting to influence voters through unfair means. VIDEO | Assam Assembly elections: “BJP accepted they can't defeat Mamata Banerjee, now started intimidating voters with money,” says TMC MP Sayani Ghosh in Barpeta.#assemblypollswithpti#assampollswithpti

(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/aj8Iu7t0uK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 5, 2026 01:19 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: LJK’s Jose Charles Martin eyes top vote share in Kamaraj Nagar LJK founder and Kamaraj Nagar candidate Jose Charles Martin on Saturday said the NDA is targeting around 25 seats in the Puducherry elections, expressing confidence in the alliance’s prospects. Campaigning in the constituency, he said his personal goal is to secure the highest vote share in Puducherry, while urging supporters to remain grounded and continue campaigning till the end. VIDEO | Puducherry Elections: LJK founder and Kamaraj Nagar candidate Jose Charles Martin holds a campaign, and says, “People here are overwhelmed and overconfident, wishing me the best. They are congratulating me for the win, but I have told them that we should stay grounded and… pic.twitter.com/4Ad89xzXxv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 5, 2026 01:17 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Aranmula turns key battleground The Aranmula Assembly constituency in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district is shaping up as a keen contest, with CPI(M) leader and sitting MLA Veena George seeking a second term. She faces Congress’s Abin Varkey Kodiyattu and BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan in a multi-cornered race. The seat has seen shifting voting patterns over recent elections, with the Left retaining an edge in 2021 but margins narrowing over time, making Aranmula one of the key constituencies to watch in the upcoming polls. (ANI) Apr 5, 2026 12:55 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Dharmendra Pradhan counters Stalin, says NEP does not impose Hindi Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday rejected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s claims on the National Education Policy, saying it does not mandate Hindi or impose any language. Speaking in Jhargram, he said students will study their state’s mother tongue and can choose an additional Indian language, accusing opponents of creating “fear” over the policy. Apr 5, 2026 12:34 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘Delhi control’ over Assam, targets CM Sarma on corruption Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Assam is being “run from Delhi”, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah control the state government. Addressing a rally in Biswanath, he also targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of involving his family in corruption and saying they too would face allegations. Apr 5, 2026 11:51 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Stalin calls DMK manifesto ‘superstar’, unveils key welfare promises Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday described the DMK’s election manifesto as the “superstar” of the 2026 polls, asserting that people trust his party’s promises over others. Addressing a rally in Virudhunagar, Stalin highlighted key proposals including raising the ‘Maghalir Urimai Thogai’ to ₹2,000 and the ‘Illatharasi’ scheme offering ₹8,000 appliance coupons for homemakers. He also attacked AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of relying on “slander” in his campaign. (PTI) Apr 5, 2026 11:47 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: VCK backs Congress in Puducherry, to contest only in Oulgaret VCK leader Thirumavalavan on Saturday said the party will support Congress candidates in the Puducherry polls instead of contesting independently, adding that it will field a candidate only in the Uzhavarkarai (Oulgaret) constituency. VIDEO | Puducherry polls: "We have decided to support Congress candidates instead of contesting independently; only in Uzhavarkarai (Oulgaret)we will contest," says VCK leader Thirumavalavan.#assemblypollswithpti#puducherrypollswithpti



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/HOh77QwefS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 5, 2026 11:26 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Nadda says parties can no longer hide behind manifestos Union Minister J P Nadda on Saturday said the country’s political culture has changed from manifesto-driven rhetoric to performance-based accountability, with parties now being judged on their report cards. Speaking in Thiruvananthapuram, he said governments are expected to be responsive, responsible and proactive, and claimed voters now assess parties on delivery rather than promises alone.

— ANI (@ANI)

#watch | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: Union Minister JP Nadda says, "... Political parties are talking about manifestos. Previously, nobody used to talk about them, or if they did, it was only ceremonial. People would forget whatever was said or promised after two or three years,… pic.twitter.com/Oq9eNuOG3v — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026 Apr 5, 2026 11:19 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi extends Easter greetings, wishes ‘happiness, harmony and prosperity’ Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended Easter greetings, wishing people “happiness, harmony and prosperity” in a message on X. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion, describing Easter as a celebration of hope and renewal. (ANI) Apr 5, 2026 11:14 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Thrissur contest heats up Thrissur, long considered a Left stronghold in Kerala, is emerging as a key battleground in the Assembly elections, with the BJP fielding Padmaja Venugopal in a bid to make inroads. The daughter of former Congress leader K Karunakaran, she faces UDF’s Rajan Pallan and LDF’s Alancode Leelakrishnan in a closely contested seat. The BJP’s push comes after Suresh Gopi’s Lok Sabha win from Thrissur in 2024, the party’s first in the state. With recent elections witnessing narrow margins, the constituency is now shaping up as a three-cornered contest despite its Left-leaning history. (With Input from ANI) Apr 5, 2026 10:47 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Folk performers lead voter awareness drive in Chennai An election awareness programme was held in Shenoy Nagar in Chennai’s Anna Nagar constituency, where performers dressed in traditional Poikkal Kuthirai (dummy horse dance) costumes took to the streets to spread awareness about the importance of voting. #watch | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: An election awareness program was held at Shenoy Nagar in Chennai, which falls under the Anna Nagar Assembly constituency. As part of this initiative, performers dressed in traditional Poikkal Kuthirai (dummy horse dance) costumes roamed… pic.twitter.com/J09LvtKHSd — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 5, 2026 10:36 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: TVK’s Sengottaiyan says voting for NDA is ‘like choosing NOTA’ TVK leader Sengottaiyan on Saturday said voting for the NDA would be equivalent to opting for NOTA, as he campaigned in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections. VIDEO | Tamil Nadu polls: TVK leader Sengottaiyan says, "Voting for the NDA is equivalent to opting for NOTA."#assemblypollswithpti#tamilnadupollswithpti



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/85hQX3SOKK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 5, 2026 10:19 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: AIMPLB’s Abu Talib Rehmani flags voter list concerns, urges EC to ensure fairness All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Moulana Abu Talib Rehmani on Saturday called on the Election Commission to closely examine issues arising from the Malda incident, stressing the need to prevent violence and ensure protection for both officials and citizens. Speaking in Kolkata, he also raised concerns over voter list discrepancies, saying exclusion of individuals with valid documents would undermine the electoral process and urging the EC to act sensitively. #watch | Kolkata, West Bengal: On Malda incident, Member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Moulana Abu Talib Rehmani says, "... I believe the Election Commissioners, and the system as a whole, must pay close attention to these issues. I have always opposed violence and will… pic.twitter.com/adMBdbcuPG — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 5, 2026 09:57 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury goes door-to-door in Berhampore campaign Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday carried out a door-to-door campaign in Berhampore ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, interacting with residents and seeking support. VIDEO | West Bengal Assembly Elections: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury holds door-to-door election campaign in Berhampore.#assemblypollswithpti#westbengalpollswithpti



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/2IZxUEZSdX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 5, 2026 08:41 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: CPI(M)’s Biman Bose says Left fighting both TMC ‘anarchy’ and BJP ‘division politics’ CPI(M) leader Biman Bose on Saturday said his party is opposing both the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal, alleging the former spreads “anarchy” while the latter promotes divisions among people. Speaking in Kolkata, he said the Left is reaching out to voters to build a broader movement, adding that the party aims to “save Bengal” with the support of the common people. #watch | Kolkata, West Bengal: CPI(M) leader Biman Bose says, "...We are against the TMC because it spreads anarchy, and we are against the BJP because they work to create divisions among the common people... We discuss this with people, and we want their cooperation. We will try… pic.twitter.com/ItfZNm20jY — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 5, 2026 08:14 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Brinda Karat pitches Kerala’s ‘people-oriented model’, says LDF headed for third term CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday said the LDF was drawing strong public support across Kerala and expressed confidence that the alliance would return to power for a third straight term. Speaking in Kannur, she said the backing for the front was rooted in the state government’s “people-oriented development” model and its work on the ground. #watch | Kannur, Kerala: CPI-M Leader Brinda Karat says, "All over Kerala, there's a very big campaign, and there is no doubt about it that the people are coming out in huge numbers in support of the LDF for a third term, and that is based on the wonderful work that the LDF… pic.twitter.com/nN45vcs9Is — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 10:23 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: BJP releases fifth candidate list for Bengal polls, makes key changes Bharatiya Janata Party released its fifth list of candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, naming nominees for several constituencies and making key changes to earlier selections. The party also made key changes to its earlier list, replacing candidates in a few constituencies: Kaushik Sidharth was shifted to Basirhat Uttar, Abhijit Sardar replaced Viswajit Khan in Bishnupur (SC), and Shankar Sikdar was named from Behala Purba instead of Sunil Maharaj. The announcement comes as campaigning intensifies ahead of the April 23 and 29 polls, with the party pushing for a strong contest against Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. (With inputs from ANI) Apr 4, 2026 09:10 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: TMC announces its 'Star Campaigners' list led by Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee Trinamool Congress released its list of star campaigners for Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will be leading the campaign for Phase 1, according to the list. The list includes several senior leaders and public figures, with the party stepping up its outreach ahead of polling on April 23 and 29. (With inputs from ANI) Apr 4, 2026 08:05 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi roadshow in Kerala sees massive crowd PM Modi's 1.5-km roadshow from Killipalam saw thousands of supporters lining the streets, waving flags and chanting slogans as the convoy moved through the packed route. The roadshow in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram came as part of NDA’s election campaign for the April 9 Assembly elections. Earlier in the day, the PM also attended a rally in Thiruvalla town of Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. — PTI Apr 4, 2026 07:39 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi will begin West Bengal campaign from Sunday, 8 rallies planned across state PM Modi will begin the BJP’s West Bengal election campaign from Cooch Behar from Sunday, 5th April, launching a series of rallies across the state as the party intensifies its outreach ahead of polls. He is expected to address multiple public meetings, including in Suri, Asansol, Krishnanagar, and Siliguri, along with a roadshow, as the BJP looks to regain ground in North Bengal and strengthen support across key constituencies. Read detailed report here. Apr 4, 2026 07:23 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Modi assures no seat cut for South India, pushes women’s reservation bill Addressing rally in Kerala's Thiruvalla, PM Modi said South Indian states will not lose Lok Sabha seats despite population control, adding that the total number of seats will be increased. He also said Parliament will take up steps to implement 33% reservation for women in legislatures, urging all parties to support the move. (With inputs from PTI) Apr 4, 2026 07:13 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram after rally in Thiruvalla PM Modi holds a massive roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala as part of NDA's election campaign for the April 9 Assembly elections. — PTI Apr 4, 2026 05:40 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi accuses LDF-UDF of ‘secret partnership’, targets them over Sabarimala PM Modi accused the LDF and UDF of spreading “lies” on issues like FCRA, CAA and films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, calling them “two sides of the same coin” with a “secret partnership”. He also alleged that LDF and UDF defamed the Sabarimala pilgrimage and said they would be held accountable once an NDA government comes to power in Kerala. (With inputs from PTI) Apr 4, 2026 05:05 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Modi says ‘countdown begun’ for LDF exit in Kerala, promises NDA govt PM Narendra Modi said the “countdown” for the removal of the LDF government in Kerala has begun, expressing confidence that a BJP-led NDA will come to power after the upcoming polls. PM Modi was delivering a speech in Thiruvalla town of Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, as part of NDA's election campaign. He said the NDA would focus on development, improve infrastructure, and address issues like unemployment, corruption and migration if voted to power. (With inputs from PTI) Apr 4, 2026 02:41 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Nitin Nabin says NDA will retain power in Assam with ‘massive mandate’ BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Saturday expressed confidence that the NDA will return to power in Assam with a “massive mandate”, addressing a poll rally in Sribhumi. Apr 4, 2026 01:59 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Central forces deployed in sensitive areas in Assam, says SSP Nagaon SSP Partha Protim on Saturday said central forces have been deployed in sensitive areas ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, with area domination exercises and interactions with voters underway to ensure security. Apr 4, 2026 01:13 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Stalin targets Centre on fishermen attacks, alleges FCRA changes hit Christians Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday questioned the Centre over continued attacks on Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka, asking how Prime Minister Narendra Modi would respond to the issue. Addressing a rally in Nagercoil, Stalin also alleged that changes to the FCRA law would adversely affect Christian institutions, calling it an attack on religious freedom and accusing the Centre of targeting minorities. Apr 4, 2026 01:05 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Rekha Gupta predicts TMC ouster, flags ‘infiltration’ as key issue in Bengal Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the people of West Bengal are determined to “uproot” the TMC government, expressing confidence that the BJP will come to power in the state. Addressing a gathering in Kharagpur, she said the issue of “infiltration” is central to the campaign, alleging it poses a threat to both Bengal and national security, and asserted that it would be curbed if the BJP forms the government. Apr 4, 2026 01:03 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari promises to withdraw ‘cases against BJP workers’, announces ₹5,000 allowance BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday claimed a “wave” in favour of the party in West Bengal, saying the TMC would be voted out in the Assembly elections. Speaking in Kharagpur, he said a BJP government would withdraw what he termed “fake cases” against party workers in its first Cabinet meeting. Adhikari also announced that the BJP would provide a monthly allowance of ₹5,000 to those who have been jailed, describing it as a “fighter’s allowance”. Apr 4, 2026 11:53 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: EC approves 4,660 auxiliary polling stations in West Bengal The Election Commission has approved the creation of 4,660 auxiliary polling stations in West Bengal to ease voter turnout in booths with more than 1,200 electors, a senior official said on Saturday. With this, the total number of polling stations in the state has risen to 85,379. The poll panel has also cleared the relocation of 321 polling stations, asking authorities to ensure that voters are individually informed about the changes. The EC said the measures are aimed at improving voter convenience ahead of the Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4. (PTI) Apr 4, 2026 11:51 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Anurag Thakur alleges ‘climate of fear’ in Bengal BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Saturday alleged a breakdown of law and order in West Bengal, claiming that corruption, nepotism and “infiltrators” are being protected. Speaking in Bagdogra, he said even officials feel insecure, adding that ordinary citizens are living in fear. #watch | Bagdogra, West Bengal: On Malda issues and upcoming Bengal election, BJP Leader Anurag Thakur says, "... Corruption, nepotism and infiltrators are being protected and encouraged. Women are unsafe, with repeated reports of injustice and violence. Even officials do not… pic.twitter.com/Rp9F0Owu1f — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 11:47 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: TMC’s Saayoni Ghosh says Assam fight is against BJP, agencies and Election Commission Campaigning in Sribhumi, TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh said her party was not only fighting the BJP in Assam, but also agencies such as the ED, CBI and NIA, along with the Election Commission. The remark came as she stepped up her attack on the ruling party during the campaign. VIDEO | Assam polls: TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh in Sribhumi, said, "We will fight against BJP, ED, CBI, NIA and ECI." #assemblypollswithpti#westbengalpollswithpti



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/TgS5muJAzX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 11:37 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Stalin says DMK receiving strong support, hits out at EPS Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the DMK is receiving a “warm welcome” from the public, and alleged that Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has lowered the level of his remarks out of fear. VIDEO | Tamil Nadu Polls 2026: CM M K Stalin (@mkstalin) says, “People are giving a warm welcome to the DMK, and Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has started speaking in a lower standard out of fear.”#assemblypollswithpti#tamilnadupollswithpti



(Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/4qoT8OT5gc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 11:35 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Stalin attacks Centre on fishermen issue, FCRA Bill at Nagercoil rally Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of neglecting Tamil Nadu fishermen, alleging that this has led to repeated attacks by Sri Lanka. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, asking whether he would accept being a “weak PM”. Addressing a rally in Nagercoil, Stalin further alleged that the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 targets minorities, particularly Christian organisations, and said he had written to the Prime Minister urging its withdrawal. Apr 4, 2026 11:33 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Stalin says FCRA amendment will hit SCs, STs and rural poor most Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday alleged that the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act would disproportionately affect Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and rural poor. Addressing a rally in Nagercoil, Stalin said the changes would impact grassroots organisations and vulnerable communities that rely on external funding. Apr 4, 2026 11:29 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Imran Pratapgarhi alleges corruption in Assam, backs Congress alliance Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Saturday alleged that corruption under the current Assam government has “broken all records”, echoing Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the state administration. He said the Congress alliance is confident of coming to power, citing growing public support and demand for change in the state. #watch | Guwahati, Assam | Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi says, "Corruption of last 5 years has broken all records, and Rahul Gandhi correctly says that this state government is the most corrupt, who sold Assam's lands to industrialists... The people want a change and the way our… pic.twitter.com/O2kymSUirO — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 11:28 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: TMC leader Hafijul Molla Pradhan arrested in South 24 Parganas West Bengal Police have arrested TMC leader Hafijul Molla Pradhan of Deuli Gram Panchayat for allegedly threatening opponents in Jibantala, South 24 Parganas district, Election Commission officials said. Authorities said necessary legal action is being taken. Apr 4, 2026 11:03 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigns in Sivagangai, draws large crowds Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday campaigned in Sivagangai for the Assembly elections, with party cadres turning out in large numbers in support. Apr 4, 2026 10:30 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika lists govt schemes, highlights expansion in education and health Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday highlighted the state government’s welfare initiatives, saying over 57 lakh students have been provided free textbooks and 10 lakh girl students given bicycles. He added that financial assistance has been extended to nearly 4 lakh girls under the Nijut Moina scheme. Hazarika also said 16 medical colleges have been established in the state, with medical seats increasing from 726 to 1,850, and projected to rise to 2,800. Apr 4, 2026 09:54 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi to address rally, hold roadshow in Kerala Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala on Saturday as part of the NDA’s campaign, with a public meeting scheduled in Thiruvalla and a roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram. He is expected to arrive in the state around 2.30 pm before heading to Kottayam district for the rally. Apr 4, 2026 09:22 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: TMC seeks removal of Bhabanipur poll officer, flags alleged BJP links The Trinamool Congress on Saturday sought the removal of the returning officer for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, alleging proximity with BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. In a representation to the Election Commission, the party said the alleged links could affect the fairness of the electoral process and urged immediate action. Apr 4, 2026 08:56 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Tharoor’s gunman, driver attacked in Kerala’s Malappuram; one held A person has been taken into custody after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s gunman and driver were allegedly attacked by a five-member group in Kerala’s Malappuram district, police said on Saturday. According to police, the incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Friday at Chellithode near Thiruvali in Wandoor, when Tharoor was on his way to attend a campaign event of Congress leader A P Anilkumar. The accused, travelling in two vehicles, allegedly blocked the MP’s convoy and attacked the gunman and driver when they tried to clear the way. A case has been registered, and efforts are on to apprehend the remaining accused. (PTI) Apr 4, 2026 08:38 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: DMK’s K N Nehru campaigns in Tiruchirappalli West Tamil Nadu minister and DMK candidate K N Nehru on Friday campaigned in the Tiruchirappalli West Assembly constituency ahead of the state polls. Visuals showed him interacting with voters and seeking support in the constituency. #watch | Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu: State Minister and DMK candidate for the Tiruchirappalli West Assembly constituency, K. N. Nehru, campaigns for the upcoming State Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/inR7LFZv9p — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

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