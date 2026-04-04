Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Modi calls TMC ‘ruthless’, flags corruption, infiltration at Bengal rally

Addressing an election campaign rally, PM Modi said that massive crowd in Cooch Behar proves that TMC’s time is up in Bengal. (Photo: PTI/Screengrab)
Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address at his first rally in West Bengal at Cooch Behar’s Raas Mela Ground on Sunday said the TMC is running a politics of fear or “bhoy” in West Bengal, adding people now have the BJP’s “bharosa” as an alternative. He also asserted that massive crowd in Cooch Behar proves that TMC’s time is up in Bengal. This is the fourth time PM Modi has addressed a public meeting at the Raas Mela Ground. Polling will be held in 152 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal in the first phase on April 23, while in the second phase, 142 constituencies will go to the polls on April 29.
ED summons TMC leader: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned TMC leader and Rashbehari candidate Debasish Kumar for questioning for the second time this week in connection with a land-grabbing case. Kumar appeared at the agency’s CGO Complex office around 11.30 am. ED sources said searches linked to businessman Amit Gangopadhyay had yielded documents and phone chats related to disputed KMC lands, with investigators probing Kumar’s alleged links, possible information sharing, and any money trail.
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Assembly Elections schedule: The Election Commission of India has announced single-phase Assembly elections to be held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry (April 9) and Tamil Nadu (April 23), and two-phased polling in West Bengal on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 4, the Election Commission said. Here’s the full schedule
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