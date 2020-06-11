Bengal: Junior docs protest move to make hospital Covid facility

The doctors said because of this move they would not be able to treat other patients, and learn to treat other diseases. The protesters said the hospital does not have 500 beds as required in a Covid-19 hospital. (File Photo) The doctors said because of this move they would not be able to treat other patients, and learn to treat other diseases. The protesters said the hospital does not have 500 beds as required in a Covid-19 hospital. (File Photo)

Junior doctors and interns of Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday started an indefinite protest against the state government’s decision to transform it into a Covid-19 facility.

The doctors said because of this move they would not be able to treat other patients, and learn to treat other diseases. The protesters said the hospital does not have 500 beds as required in a Covid-19 hospital.

“We are not denying treatment to Covid-19 patients. But, simultaneously, the government should have provisions to admit other patients also. We are also saying that Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital does not have enough infrastructure to be transformed into a Covid hospital. Instead of this, any other hospital can be made a Covid hospital,” said Dr Nayan Pathak, one of the demonstrators.

The protesters said the agitation would continue till the fulfilment of the demand.

