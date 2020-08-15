On I-Day, Mamata Banerjee felicitates 25 Covid warriors, meets Bengal governor

Mamata Banerjee at an Independence Day event on Red Road, Kolkata, on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitated 25 Covid warriors at an Independence Day event on Red Road and later, met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Sources said in the meeting, which continued for almost an hour, they talked on recent political development, but none of them divulged any detail in public. Both their offices however maintained that it was a courtesy meet. A senior official from the state administration said, “The governor had extended an invitation for tea at Raj Bhavan today evening. The chief minister will not be able to attend that and hence met the governor in the morning morning.”

Before the meeting, Banerjee attended a small, unpretentious Independence Day programme on Red Road. In view of the Covid situation, the entire event was held with minimum arrangements and wrapped up within 15 minutes. The chief minister did not speak on the occasion but felicitated only 25 Covid warriors.

Happy Independence Day to all my brothers and sisters. We salute all those who sacrificed their lives to make the dream of a ‘free nation’ come true. Our freedom was hard-earned, and we must do all it takes to preserve the basic principles on which this country was founded — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 15, 2020

In a morning tweet, Banerjee wished Happy Independence Day to all. “Happy Independence Day to all my brothers and sisters. We salute all those who sacrificed their lives to make the dream of a ‘free nation’ come true. Our freedom was hard-earned, and we must do all it takes to preserve the basic principles on which this country was founded,” she wrote.

