Bengal illegal coal mining case: ED provisionally attaches assets worth Rs 165.86 crore of accused

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 165.86 crore of Anup Majee, key accused in the West Bengal illegal coal mining case.

The CBI has earlier questioned Rujuira Banerjee, wife of state CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, in this case. The CBI, which has also booked Majee, has alleged financial links leading to Rujuira.

According to ED, which is probing a money laundering case in the matter, the attached assets include land, factory premises, plant and machinery and other assets of two companies — M/s Ispat Damodar Private Limited and M/s Sonic Thermal Private Limited.

“The manufacturing plants of both these companies are situated in Purulia and Bankura, West Bengal, and beneficially owned by Anup Majee,” the ED said in a statement.

The agency initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, Kolkata.

“Money laundering investigation revealed that Anup Majee had transferred Proceeds of Crime (POC) to the tune of Rs. 67.80 Crore to both the said companies in guise of share purchase of these companies for acquiring the plants/assets of these companies. Additionally, POC to the tune of Rs. 98.06 Crore were also transferred to both of the said companies. The above mentioned POC totally Rs. 165.86 Crore transferred to these companies by Anup Majee had been layered through the maze of shell companies and generated from the illegal coal mining,” the ED statement said.

In this case, ED has already arrested two people, Vikas Mishra and Ashok Mishra. Vikas Mishra is the brother of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra, who is also under probe in the case.