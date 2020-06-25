Bengal hospitals warned of strict action if non-Covid patients denied admission

A child undergoes rapid testing for coronavirus at Belgachia, one of the red zones in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) A child undergoes rapid testing for coronavirus at Belgachia, one of the red zones in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

In a bid to regulate admission of non-Covid patients in the hospitals, the Health Department has warned both private and government hospitals that strict action will be taken if patients were denied admission for treatment. The government also cautioned private hospitals of suspending licences as well as initiating necessary penal steps if it receives any complaints of patients being denied admission for treatment.

“There have been instances of denial of admission and services by the private hospitals and patients suffer due to this lackadaisical attitude of these hospitals. Such denial is an offence under the West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Act, 2017 and the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Rules, 2017. If any report of denial of admission or services is received against such private hospital, necessary penal steps, including suspension of licence, will be initiated against the aforesaid hospital,” the order issued by the Health Department said.

In case of government hospitals, a departmental proceedings will be ordered against the concern employee and head of the department in case of any such complaints, the order stated.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked private hospitals to look into the treatment priority of a patient before conducting a COVID-19 test as it could help save more lives.

