Bengal govt yet to give us land to fence off border with Bangladesh: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took a swipe at the West Bengal government over issues related to national security and accused it of not providing land to construct fences to seal the India-Bangladesh border.

Advertising

Addressing a public meeting at Falakata, in Alipurduar, Singh said the Centre will use technology to seal the international border with Bangladesh in West Bengal and Assam through an integrated border management system.

“Illegal citizens from Bangladesh are entering West Bengal. The state government is doing nothing to check this infiltration. We had sought land from the state government to fence off the border with Bangladesh. But we are yet to receive the land. Now, we have decided to use technology to seal the international border with Bangladesh in the two states using a comprehensive integrated border management system,” he said.

According to the minister, the move will check infiltration, fake currency rackets, cow smuggling and other border crimes. “The move will also ensure the safety and security of the country amid a changing demographic profile of West Bengal,” he said.

Singh, who addressed two BJP rallies in north Bengal, also criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for “violence” against women and Opposition workers.

Advertising

“As per records, maximum violence takes place in West Bengal. Neither Ma, Mati nor Manush (referring to TMC’s slogan) are safe under their rule.”