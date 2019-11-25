Toggle Menu
Mamata Banerjee: Govt to provide land possession to refugees, regularise their colonies

BJP leaders had alleged that TMC is protecting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as they are the party's vote bank and therefore asserted that NRC would be implemented in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement comes on the backdrop of the Centre’s decision to carry out the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process across the country.

On the backdrop of a raging debate over the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday announced that all refugee colonies on Central government and private land up to 3 acres would be regularised.

After a Cabinet meeting at Nabanna, where relief measures to people affected by Cyclone Bulbul were discussed,  Mamata Banerjee also said all displaced people would also be given land rights by the TMC government.

“We have decided to regularize all the lands (refugee settlements), solely because it has been a long time now. Since (March) 1971, they have been left hanging without a home or land. I believe refugees have the right,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Addressing reporters, Banerjee said the state government had earlier regularised 94 refugee colonies that were on state government land.

“But there are several refugee colonies on the land owned by the central government and private parties. We have been saying this for a long time asking them to regularise these refugee colonies and provide them with land possession. However, they have sending eviction notices,” Mamata Banerjee said.

BJP leaders have alleged that TMC was protecting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as they are the party’s vote bank and therefore have asserted that NRC should be implemented in the state.

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process would be carried out across India even as the TMC chief reiterated that her government would not allow the exercise to be implemented in the state.

“I would like to make it very clear that we will never allow the NRC exercise in Bengal,” she said. “We won’t allow anybody to divide people on the basis of religion,” she added.

