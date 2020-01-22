Bengal govt seeks support of Congress, Left for anti-CAA resolution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Partha Paul) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her government will move a resolution against the new citizenship law (CAA) in the Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday sought cooperation of Congress and Left MLAs in passing the resolution on January 27.

While both the CPI(M) and the Congress had welcomed the CM’s decision to pass the resolution in the Assembly against the CAA, on the lines of Kerala and Punjab, the TMC government had earlier thwarted an attempt of the Left Front and Congress to get a similar resolution passed in the Assembly. The government had then said that the Assembly has already passed a resolution against proposed NRC three months ago and therefore, there was no need of a similar resolution being passed by the Assembly. The Congress and the Left had slammed the Mamata government for it.

A special session of the Assembly will be held on January 27, a day after Republic Day, to pass the resolution against CAA.

The BJP has, however, said that such a resolution will be “unconstitutional”.

