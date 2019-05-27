Toggle Menu
Bengal govt reinstates senior cops, Rajeev Kumar back as ADG CID

The state government also reinstated former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was removed by the poll panel as Additional Director General, CID, before the seventh phase of polling.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express file photo/File)

Hours after the Election Commission lifted the Model Code of Conduct, the West Bengal government reinstated senior IPS officers, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, who were removed by the poll panel during the election.

The poll panel had removed Anuj Sharma last month and replaced him with Rajesh Kumar, ADG, Pollution Control Board, as the new police commissioner of Kolkata.

Sharma, a 1991 batch IPS officer, was appointed Kolkata Police Commissioner after his predecessor Rajiv Kumar’s tenure ended. While Sharma has been reinstated, Rajesh Kumar has not been given a post yet.

The Election Commission had also removed Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Gyanwant Singh. Natarajan Ramesh Babu, ADG & IGP, Operations, was posted as CP, Bidhan Nagar. Singh has been reinstated as well while Ramesh Babu is awaiting a post.

