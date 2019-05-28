Bengal govt names Alapan Bandyopadhyay as new home secy

The West Bengal government on Monday appointed Alapan Bandyopadhyay as the new state home secretary and formed a five-member committee under him to look into the recent vandalism of Bengali social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s bust at Vidyasagar College.

While Bandyopadhyay will head the committee, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, IPS Javed Shamim, IPS Kousik Das and Principal of Vidyasagar College Goutam Kundu will be the other members.

“Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar is our pride and those who have destroyed his bust have done a grave crime. For further inquiry into the incident, we have formed a committee under the new home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay,” said CM Mamata Banerjee.