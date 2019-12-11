Bengal govt clips Governor powers as chancellor of state varsities

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Assembly. (File/Express Photo) Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Assembly. (File/Express Photo)

Amid a growing tussle with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the TMC government in West Bengal has curbed his power as chancellor of state universities. As per the latest notification of the state Education Department, the state-run and aided universities in West Bengal will have the power to call meetings of their highest decision-making bodies without consulting the chancellor. All communication between the vice-chancellor and chancellor has to be routed through the state Education Department.

Governor Dhankhar had recently alleged that he was not consulted about important decisions that were taken by authorities of various state universities. His feud with the state government began after he rushed to Jadavpur University to “rescue” Union minister Babul Supriyo who was gheraoed by students. Recently, the Governor had visited Calcutta University only to find the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar absent and their offices locked.

According to the West Bengal State Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Rules, 2019, all communication from the vice-chancellor to the chancellor and vice-versa should be routed through the state education department. Earlier, the chancellor could directly communicate with the vice-chancellor, send requests, orders or advice to the university.

