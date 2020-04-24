Bengal govt admits 57 patients died of COVID-19, but says 35 had co-morbidities

The report states that the total number of deaths of Covid-19 positive patients is 57. But within that 18 persons died of Covid-19 infection. The report states that the total number of deaths of Covid-19 positive patients is 57. But within that 18 persons died of Covid-19 infection.

For the first time, the West Bengal government Friday admitted that 57 coronavirus positive patients have died in the state. Of these, it said, 18 deaths were because of Covid-19 infection while the rest were due to co-morbidities.

Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha said: “There are many questions from different corners on the number of deaths. We asked the death audit committee to submit a report, which they did today. The report states that the total number of deaths of Covid-19 positive patients is 57. But within that 18 persons died of Covid-19 infection. The remaining 35 patients died of co-morbidities and Covid-19 was incidental.”

In a press briefing, the death audit committee’s head Biswaranjan Satpati said: The expert committee for conducting audit into the death of COVID-19 positive patients, which was set up on April 3, has till this date examined 57 cases of death of persons who had tested positive for COVID-19. This committee examined all the relevant documents including bed-head-ticket, treatment history, laboratory investigation report, death certificates and other documents sent by the hospitals concerned and have found that 18 deaths were due to COVID-19 infections.”

The briefing further said, “The remaining 39 deaths were due to severe co-morbid conditions which were the immediate cause of death and COVID-19 was the incidental finding.”

The audit committee’s report comes on a day West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the state government of failing to combat the Covid-19 outbreak in the state. In a 14-page letter, Dhankhar said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has adopted a “street fighter approach” and entered into an “accusatory mode” to cover up “monumental failures in these challenging times by series of blunders”.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary earlier in the day, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team’s head Apurba Chandra expressed displeasure on the explanation of Health Secretary Bibek Kumar as it sought the details of the findings of the death audit committee while asking what made them decide that co-morbid patients have not died of coronavirus.

After a few hours of the letter, the Chief Secretary released the reports of the death audit committee to the media.

A top official of the state government said, “The central team had put tremendous pressure on the Chief Secretary to publish this report, following which the government decided to disclose the total number of deaths due to Covid-19.”

