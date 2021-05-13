Bengal governor to visit Sitalkuchi today; CM claims it violates protocol

A day before Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Cooch Behar district to inspect the situation following post-poll violence there earlier this month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote a strongly worded letter to him claiming that the visit violates long-standing protocols on field visits that his predecessors had followed.

Banerjee also alleged that Dhankhar had been directly communicating with state government officers and dictating them in spite of her earlier request not to do so. In response, the governor said he was appalled by the CM’s remarks and said there was a need to act “in togetherness” during a crisis. He is scheduled to visit Sitalkuchi, which witnessed violence during polling on April 10, and also after the results were announced on May 2.