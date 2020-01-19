Bengal governor seeks minister’s apology

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday slammed Education Minister Partha Chatterjee for questioning why he was accompanied by his wife to official events.

Speaking to reporters, Dhankhar said, “The honourable minister is terribly wrong. That’s a perverted concept… The CM is a woman. She must learn the sensitive aspects of this. The first lady (his wife) graces occasions when invited… we will appeal to him personally…I am sure he will he will publicly apologise.”

On January 15, Chatterjee had said, “I have never seen former Governors Gopal Krishna Gandhi, M K Narayanan and Keshari Nath Tripathi doing this. This goes to show what they want to do here,” he had said. ENS

