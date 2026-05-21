No TMC in Falta repoll race today: Jahangir Khan’s last-minute decision to pull out makes contest triangular

Falta Repolling: The repolling in the Falta Assembly constituency began on Thursday at all 285 polling booths in the 144-Falta Assembly constituency located in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. After TMC’s Jahangir Khan pulled out of the race, the fight in the constituency has become a three-way contest among the BJP, Congress, and the CPI(M).

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, while counting of votes is slated for May 24.

The fresh voting exercise in Falta follows allegations of irregularities during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which were conducted in two phases on April 23 and 29.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) directed a complete re-election across every polling station in the Falta constituency. In addition, repolling was also conducted at 15 booths spread across the Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly segments.

The poll panel stated that the decision to order voting again in Falta was taken after taking note of “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” reported at a large number of booths during polling on April 29.

Amid the developments, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan on Tuesday announced that he was withdrawing his candidature from the Falta repoll.

Addressing a press conference, Khan said he wanted peace, development, and stability in Falta. He also referred to the state government’s special development package for the constituency and said his decision was guided by the interests of the people. “I am a son of Falta’s soil. I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy, and good. And I want more and more development for Falta. So let there be a Golden Falta, that was my dream. That’s why our Chief Minister is giving a special package for the development of Falta. For that reason, I am withdrawing myself from the upcoming repoll contest on May 21,” he said.

VIDEO | South 24 Parganas: Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Jahangir Khan said, “I am the son of Falta and I want Falta to be at peace and grow. Our CM Suvendu Adhikari is giving a special package for the development of Falta, which is why I am separating myself from… pic.twitter.com/R95Lw7DpHo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2026

When asked whether the move was voluntary or influenced by the party, Khan maintained that his focus was on the welfare and peace of Falta.

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The TMC later clarified that Khan’s withdrawal was his personal decision and not one taken by the party leadership. The party also alleged that its workers in Falta had been facing pressure in the aftermath of post-poll violence in the state.

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh said Khan did not consult the party before announcing his decision. “He may have felt that he was not feeling safe and that there were significant threats against him for which he even went to court, stating that he needed protection. Even if this election were to take place, it would not have been a free and fair election. I believe he personally made this decision after considering all this.”

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On TMC candidate Jahangir Khan withdrawing his candidature ahead of repoll in Falta, TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh says, “I think, it is Jahangir’s own decision and the party has also clarified its stance that there was no consultation with the party. He may… pic.twitter.com/eVmXkTGczF — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026

Who are contesting Falta seat now?

TMC did not field a replacement candidate. With the TMC out of the contest, a triangular contest has now shaped up in Falta among BJP’s Debangshu Panda CPI(M)’s Shambhu Kurmi, and Congress’s Abdur Razzak.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir questioned Khan’s decision. “Before this, he said that he will not bow down, but then why did he bow down now?… Such a thing should not happen. If someone is doing something wrong, action should be taken against them,” he said.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On TMC leader Jahangir Khan’s withdrawal, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir says, “Before this, he said that he will not bow down, but then why did he bow down now?… Such a thing should not happen. If someone is doing something… pic.twitter.com/dViTfI1cyu — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Debangshu Panda had earlier accused election authorities of allowing widespread irregularities in several parts of the constituency. He alleged booth-level manipulation and voter intimidation during polling.

Panda earlier claimed the BJP had demanded repolling in around 150 booths where, according to him, adhesive had been pasted over the BJP symbol. He also alleged that CCTV cameras inside certain booths had been deliberately rotated.

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“We had petitioned for re-polling in the 150 booths where cellotape was put on the BJP symbol… They even rotated cameras in some of the booths… In Falta, the BJP will win by a margin of 1-1.5 lakhs votes…,” Panda said.

The BJP swept the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and forming its first government in the state, with Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as Chief Minister.