Bengal extends lockdown with current relaxations till July 31

To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Wednesday extended the lockdown with the current relaxations till July 31 in the state.

Announcing the decision after presiding an all-party meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Many parties expressed different opinions on tackling the coronavirus pandemic… But we decided to extend the lockdown… We are saying that since the Covid-19 cases are increasing in the entire country, it is our responsibility to help improve the situation…”

Schools, colleges and all other education institutes will stay closed till July 31, she added.

While the government offices will function in a “segregated manner” with 70 per cent attendance and employees following social distancing norms, the Metro and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended.

Shopping malls, restaurants and other similar establishments had resumed services in Bengal on June 8 after a gap of over two months, with the state government allowing relaxations as part of Unlock-1.

