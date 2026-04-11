CAA push in Bengal: Will fast-track citizenship for refugee communities if BJP wins, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the process of granting citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would be fast-tracked for Matua, Namasudra and other refugee communities if the BJP forms the government in West Bengal. At the same time, he issued a stern warning to “infiltrators”, asking them to leave the country.

On Friday, Union Minister Amit Shah had said that if the BJP came to power, a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented within six months. Reiterating the same, PM Modi, while addressing an election rally in Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, sought to reassure Matua and Namasudra voters — a key refugee group in south Bengal — that their rights would be safeguarded by the Constitution and the CAA, not by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). He told the gathering that refugee families were not dependent on the goodwill of any political party but were protected by law.

Modi said the CAA was brought in to ensure citizenship for such communities and promised that the process would be expedited once the BJP comes to power in the state.

His remarks came a day after the West Bengal BJP’s manifesto pledged citizenship and rehabilitation for Hindu refugees, a move seen as targeting Matua and Namasudra voters amid concerns over voter roll deletions during the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

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TMC fanning fear among refugees: PM Modi

Modi accused the TMC of creating fear among refugee families while failing to secure their interests. He coupled this with a sharper attack on illegal immigration, saying those who had entered India unlawfully would be identified and removed.

VIDEO | West Bengal: Addressing an election rally in Jangipur, PM Modi (@narendramodi) says, “Our history in Bengal shows that when Bengal decides on change, no force in the world can stop it. From the freedom struggle, every power that challenged Bengal has been shattered, first… pic.twitter.com/XemZHAkn4a — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2026

He also warned that action would be taken not just against alleged infiltrators but against those who helped them with fake documents or access to government schemes, in an apparent swipe at the ruling party.

Turning to the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, Modi described it as a fight against what he called the “fear” created during 15 years of TMC rule. He urged voters to back the BJP to build a state driven by trust and development.

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He targeted the Mamata Banerjee government, claiming that it protected the accused in the alleged Sandeshkhali and RG rape & murder cases.

VIDEO | West Bengal: Addressing an election rally in Jangipur, PM Modi (@narendramodi) says, “From Sandeshkhali to RG Kar, this (TMC) ruthless government stood up to protect rapists. Bengal does not forget this. The era of fear will end.”#AssemblyPollsWithPTI… pic.twitter.com/v6fHMPxQOo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2026

‘Three guarantees for women’

Highlighting the BJP’s welfare promises, Modi spoke about the BJP’s “three guarantees” for women, youth and government employees. He said women would receive a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 and assured improved safety. For unemployed youth, he promised age relaxation in government jobs and filling of vacancies. He also pledged implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for state employees.

On corruption, Modi said a BJP government would release a white paper detailing alleged irregularities involving TMC leaders and networks, and present a full account of the past 15 years. He added that while welfare schemes would continue, corruption would be eliminated.

#WATCH | Purba Bardhaman: While addressing a public rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “… The BJP will release a White Paper regarding corruption and law and order so that every TMC goon, syndicate, and corrupt MLA or minister can be held fully accountable under the… pic.twitter.com/0XkvAkfEx2 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

The Bengal elections will be held in two phases, starting April 23 and the results will be out on May 4.

(With inputs from PTI.)