Bengal doubles farmers’ support income, CM says kept poll promise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday relaunched her government’s Krishak Bandhu scheme, doubling the assistance to farmers to Rs 10,000 a year.

Farm labourers and sharecroppers who own at least one katha (0.0165 acre) of land, will now get Rs 4,000 a year, instead of the Rs 2,000 they used to get earlier.

Addressing a press meet at the state secretariat in Howrah, the Chief Minister said that as promised by her party, the Trinamool Congress, during the Assembly elections this year, she has decided to double the support income for farmers, labourers and sharecroppers.

“I am happy to announce that the Government of West Bengal is relaunching the Krishak Bandhu Scheme by doubling the annual financial support for all farmers and share-croppers. Additionally, those having less than one acre of cultivable land will now receive a minimum of Rs 4,000 per annum, on a pro-rata basis. Farmers will now receive increased financial support from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for one acre or more of cultivable land,” she said, adding that the scheme would benefit over 60 lakh farmers.

The money will be paid in two equal instalments.

Comparing her government’s scheme to the Centre’s PM-Kisan scheme, Banerjee said, “Our (Krishak Bandhu) scheme is more inclusive than the Centre’s (PM-Kisan scheme). People having small patches of farmland are not included in the Central scheme. We think about every section of the farming community,”

The Chief Minister claimed that the Centre’s scheme is not benefitting the farmers in West Bengal as many are not covered under it. “Sharecroppers and labourers are not covered under the Central scheme,” she said.