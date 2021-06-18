Bengal death: Cops call it mishap, BJP says our man, do ‘fair probe’

Police said they haven't received any complaint but got a petition that the postmortem should be done during the day and has to be videographed in the presence of a magistrate.

A 28-year-old man died in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on Thursday in what the police suspect is a case of road accident, even as the district BJP chief asked how the police can call it an accident without a proper investigation and demanded a fair probe.

The victim, Debashis Bhattacharya, was on way from Netajinagar in Matangini block to his home in Tamluk, via Kolaghat, on his motorcycle. He was found injured on the national highway; his bike was damaged, the police said Thursday.

Incidentally, Bhattacharya had been booked six years ago for allegedly slapping Abhishek Banerjee, now TMC general secretary, on the platform of a public meeting in Chandipur, Purba Medinipur.

Superintendent of Police, Purba Medinipur, Amarnath K told The Indian Express, “Prima Facie, he died in a road accident. He was taken to hospital by trauma care vehicle of national highway. His bike is kept in Kolaghat police station in damaged condition. It seems the bike skidded on road.”

BJP district president (Tamluk), Nabarun Nayak, said: “He died at 4 pm (Thursday) while he was taken to hospital in morning. The police did not inform his family until he died. He was a BJP supporter. Without investigation, how can police be so sure that it was an accident?”

A local TMC leader said: “Only police can say what happened…BJP just needs an opportunity to accuse TMC.”