Bengal: CPM welcomes Congress decision to enter into electoral alliance

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (File)

The CPM on Thursday welcomed the Congress’ decision to enter into an electoral alliance with the Left Front in next year’s Assembly polls in West Bengal. CPM is biggest constituent of the Left Front in Bengal. Other constituents are- CPI, Forward Bloc and RSP.

The state Congress unit had earlier recommended this move which was also favoured by the Left parties in Bengal.

The two parties had contested the 2016 Assembly polls together in the state but failed to make much of an impact. The alliance won only 76 seats of the state’s 294 seats. The Congress won 44 seats and the Left Front bagged only get 32 seats.

However, in 2019 Lok Sabha polls the alliance between both the parties did not materialise resulting in the dismal electoral performances.

Welcoming the move, state CPM secretary Surjyakanta Mishra told mediapersons that the time has come to strengthen the alliance to the grassroots level. “We were anyway holding talks with Congress on the alliance and have been organising joint movements. Now, they have formally announced the alliance. Now we have to take it forward. We have to strengthen this unity of secular for democratic forces to the grassroots. We will raise people’s issues and together with the Congress we will intensify our movement in the state.

Meanwhile, hours after the announcement, a section of Congress leaders said Chowdhury should be the chief ministerial candidate of this Left-Congress alliance. Congress MLA Nepal Mahata wrote in his twitter handle that Adhir Chowdhury is the Chief Ministerial face of this alliance.

On the other hand, Congress MLA and Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly Abdul Mannan said, “All India Congress Committee has taken the decision on the alliance. Now let it also decide on the chief ministerial candidate.

The Left Front leaders, however, said it is too early to discuss such matters. Forward Bloc state secretary Naren Chatterjee said, “I will not say anything on this. The Left Front Chairman Biman Bose will speak on this.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.