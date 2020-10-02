Bengal Congress protests UP Police’s manhandling of Rahul on way to Hathras

Rahul was stopped on Yamuna Expressway.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee strongly condemned the manhandling of Congress MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi by Uttar Pradesh Police on Yamuna Expressway on Thursday and said law and order situation in the country has reached an all-time low.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped by police in Greater Noida while they were marching towards UP’s Hathras to meet the family of a 19-year-old Dalit girl who was gangraped and who later died on Tuesday. Both Rahul and Priyanka were later released.

“A woman was raped and murdered brutally in Uttar Pradesh and the Yogi Adityanath government is busy suppressing facts and shielding the real culprits. The body of the victim was secretly cremated without the family’s consent. Today, protests have erupted in the country against this. Our party leader Rahul ji and Priyanka ji were going to meet the family members to express their solidarity. However, the police in a cowardly act not only stopped them but also attacked them. We wholeheartedly condemn this and there will be protests across the state against this,” said senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan.

In the evening, Congress workers and leaders organised rallies in several places, including near the state BJP headquarters, to mark their protest. Rallies and protests were held at Central Avenue, Hazra and Moulali areas. The party workers demanded immediate action against those who are responsible for the heinous crime and those who attacked their party leader.

