Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra quits, party asks him to carry on

Taking responsibility for the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president Somen Mitra has resigned from the post, but Gaurav Gogoi, the party’s in-charge of affairs in the state, refused to accept the resignation and has requested Mitra to continue in his role, according to a release issued by the Congress.

Advertising

The development comes days after Rahul Gandhi formally resigned as Congress president, taking responsibility for the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

“On May 24, during a party meeting on Lok Sabha poll results, Mitra had taken full responsibility of the debacle in the election,” the party said in its statement. “He decided to tender his resignation letter that very day, but after requests from (party) colleagues, he agreed to continue. However, after the firm decision of Rahul-ji to step down from his post, Somen Mitra sent his resignation letter the day before yesterday (Saturday).”

The Congress won two of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in these elections. It had won four in 2014.

Advertising

Gaurav Gogoi, according to the media release, “told that the resignation of the PCC president has not been accepted by AICC. He advised him (Mitra) to start working as PCC president with new effort.”

A further decision on the functioning of PCC will be taken in a meeting on July 19, the party announced. “The new national president will reorganise state committees and decision regarding state unit chiefs will be taken subsequently,” a senior Congress leader said.

Mitra was not available for a comment.