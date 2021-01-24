scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Must Read

Bengal CM only keen on appeasing 30% of state’s population: Vijayvargiya

Vijayvargiya, the saffron party's national general secretary, alleged that the chief minister has only been sensitive to the needs and the interests of 30 per cent of the state's over nine crore people.

By: PTI | Kolkata | January 24, 2021 3:49:11 pm
Kailash Vijayvargiya, bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, PM Narendra Modi, West Bengal news, Netaji event, Victoria Memorial netaji event, Narendra Modi, modi subhash chandra bose, mamata banerjee, TMC, BJP, TMC BJP tussle, west bengal assembly elections, indian express newsWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File)

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday claimed that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to deliver her speech on Netaji’s birth anniversary, after being greeted with ‘Jai Sri Ram’ chants, as she wanted to appease a section of people.

Vijayvargiya, the saffron party’s national general secretary, alleged that the chief minister has only been sensitive to the needs and the interests of 30 per cent of the state’s over nine crore people.

Read |At Netaji event, Mamata refuses to speak after slogans in PM’s presence

“Jai Sri Ram is used to greet people. It was chanted when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived, and also when he was leaving the Netaji Research Bureau. Why did Mamata didi feel insulted? Why did she feel upset on hearing ‘Jai Sri Ram’ or ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ chants?” he told reporters at Jalpaiguri, where he is scheduled to attend a party programme.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Asserting that Banerjee’s move was aimed at “appeasing 30 per cent of the voters in the state”, Vijayvargiya, who is also the BJP’s Bengal minder, said “for the remaining 70 per cent, it has always been a tale of neglect.”

Minorities, especially Muslims, constitute 30 per cent of the state’s population.

“People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to her in the next elections,” the BJP leader added.

The chief minister on Saturday declined to speak at an event, organised to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary, after ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised there, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The TMC supremo said such “insult” was unacceptable.

Lauding Banerjee, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said on Twitter, “Never have I been prouder to be part of Mamatadi’s team. In an ocean of monkeys she stands out as the lone lioness.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement