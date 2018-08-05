Assam NRC row: BJP-RSS spreading misleading statements against Supreme Court, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday attacked the central government over the contentious NRC issue. In a series of tweets, the Bengal CM alleged that the combine of BJP-RSS was creating and spreading misleading statements against the Supreme Court and that the court never asked to delete names of Indian citizens from NRC list.

“The list of Indian citizens left out comprise Bengalis, Assamese, Rajasthanis, Marwaris, Biharis, Gorkhas, UPites, Punjabis, and citizens from the 4 southern States. That is not all,” Mamata added. She further said that even names of soldiers, former President’s family members, elected representatives, prominent members of civil society also found their names missing from the draft list.

Brave soldiers,ex-Rashtrapati-Ji’s families,elected representatives,prominent members of civil society,the poor and deprived find their names missing.There are many instances too of splitting families being put in panic because of serious anomalies. 3/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2018

“There are many instances too of splitting families being put in a panic because of serious anomalies,” she said.

Where is democracy? Where is secularism? Why are the core values of our country being destroyed ? Why have 200 companies of central forces been sent to Assam ? Every single action of the BJP-RSS is one of deliberate destructiveness and political vendetta. 4/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2018

Alleging that the core values of the country were being destroyed, the Bengal CM said, “Where is democracy? Where is secularism? Why are the core values of our country being destroyed? Why have 200 companies of central forces been sent to Assam? Every single action of the BJP-RSS is one of deliberate destructiveness and political vendetta.”

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had warned the BJP that the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the NRC would lead to a “civil war”. “Who are they to decide who can stay in the country and who cannot? This is a ploy to target particular communities, this is to isolate them. At this rate, there will soon be a civil war, a bloodbath. Already, Section 144 has been imposed in the state… Divide and rule are not the politics of India. The politics of India is tolerance. What is happening is very dangerous,” she had said.

