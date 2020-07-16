Bengal CM: Almost 99% beneficiaries got govt relief for Amphan

No party leader is indispensable, says TMC chief Mamata Banerjee No party leader is indispensable, says TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that almost 99 per cent beneficiaries had received relief for Cyclone Amphan from her government.

“We have no intention to deprive anyone. There were some mistakes in the beneficiary list for Amphan because it was made in a hurry. Some political party wants to politicise it. Some media is also campaigning on this. It creates panic. Don’t create panic among the people,” she said.

Speaking to the media from the state secretariat, Banerjee announced a tribute for those who have died while leading the fight against Covid-19. She announced one government job for their next of kin, apart from the state insurance scheme under which Rs 10 lakh will be given to the bereaved families.

At least 12 people associated with the state government have died after being infected by coronavirus while on duty.

Banerjee also announced a special gallantry award for all ‘Covid warriors’ and a certificate acknowledging their service. The ‘CM Medal for Covid Warriors’ and a certificate will be awarded to all frontline workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 and recovered. The award will be extended to private frontline workers, too. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting.

“We want to salute their spirit and their service. So many of them got infected and they came back to their jobs after getting cured. The Covid warriors are doing the greatest service to the nation,” Banerjee said.

